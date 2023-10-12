GDLS’s robotic tank named best new product at AUSA 2023

General Dynamics Land Systems said on Wednesday that its TRX SHORAD robotic combat vehicle has been named the Best New Product/Service at the 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting.

The uncrewed vehicle designed to hunt drones was unveiled as part of the display from defense giant General Dynamics, assembled alongside the wares of over 650 other exhibitors for the annual AUSA meeting and exhibition.

In an X post (formerly known as Twitter), GDLS said that this variant of the Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX) technology demonstrator is the latest innovation within Land Systems’ counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (c-UAS) family of vehicles.

“The TRX SHORAD is designed to bring a new dimension of combat power in SHORAD battalions and provides autonomy within a tiered, layered air defense,” the company said.

As noted by the company, the modular TRX supports Army objectives for a Robotic Combat Vehicle with a flatbed design that integrates any payload and has a class-leading payload-to-chassis ratio of 1:1.

TRX is able to maneuver at speed with all formations and is transportable on CH-47 and C-130 aircraft.

TRX also generates exportable power to support mission command operations and is hybrid-electric in support of the Army’s climate and electrification strategy.