Thursday, October 12, 2023
type here...

GDLS’s robotic tank named best new product at AUSA 2023

NewsArmyPRESS RELEASES
By Colton Jones
Modified date:
Photo Credit: General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems said on Wednesday that its TRX SHORAD robotic combat vehicle has been named the Best New Product/Service at the 2023 AUSA Annual Meeting.

The uncrewed vehicle designed to hunt drones was unveiled as part of the display from defense giant General Dynamics, assembled alongside the wares of over 650 other exhibitors for the annual AUSA meeting and exhibition.

In an X post (formerly known as Twitter), GDLS said that this variant of the Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX) technology demonstrator is the latest innovation within Land Systems’ counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (c-UAS) family of vehicles.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The TRX SHORAD is designed to bring a new dimension of combat power in SHORAD battalions and provides autonomy within a tiered, layered air defense,” the company said.

As noted by the company, the modular TRX supports Army objectives for a Robotic Combat Vehicle with a flatbed design that integrates any payload and has a class-leading payload-to-chassis ratio of 1:1.

TRX is able to maneuver at speed with all formations and is transportable on CH-47 and C-130 aircraft.

TRX also generates exportable power to support mission command operations and is hybrid-electric in support of the Army’s climate and electrification strategy.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Rheinmetall-BAE team debuts new version of M109 howitzer

Colton Jones -
BAE Systems has integrated Rheinmetall-made L52 cannon on the M109A7 platform to provide the additional range required in large-scale combat operations. The upgraded version of...

Flyer Defense unveils “The Beast” at AUSA show

Army

General Dynamics shows off new infantry assault vehicle at AUSA

Army

Ukraine to get newest ‘drone killer’ system from UK

Army

Ukrainian artillery wipes out Russian drone crew

Army

Sikorsky unveils next-gen scout helicopter prototype

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog