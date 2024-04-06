First CMV-22B arrives at Norfolk, signaling new logistics era

The Naval Air Force Atlantic has annoucned that the first East Coast-assigned Navy tiltrotor vertical/short takeoff and landing (V/STOL) CMV-22B Osprey aircraft arrived at Naval Station Norfolk on April 5.

Assigned to Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40, the CMV-22B Osprey’s arrival signals a transformative shift in naval operations. Rear Adm. Doug Verissimo, commander of Naval Air Force Atlantic (CNAL), expressed enthusiasm for the Osprey’s introduction, highlighting its symbolic significance and the dedication of Naval Aviation personnel.

The CMV-22B Osprey is poised to assume the vital role of providing medium-lift and long-range aerial logistics support, gradually replacing the C-2A Greyhounds of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 40 over the coming years. As part of this transition, VRM-40 has relocated to Naval Station Norfolk, establishing a permanent presence to support the Atlantic Fleet from 2025 onward.

Established alongside sister squadron VRM-30 and training squadron VRM-50 at NAS North Island in March 2022, VRM-40, also known as the “Mighty Bison,” officially stationed its personnel in Norfolk on Feb. 1, 2024. The squadron’s leadership, led by Cmdr. Matthew Boyce and Cmdr. Mason Fox, underscores the commitment to their mission and the strategic significance of their new base.

Cmdr. Fox emphasized the Osprey’s pivotal role in enhancing naval capabilities, particularly in delivering essential personnel and supplies to carrier strike groups at sea. The CMV-22B’s versatility and advanced capabilities position it as a cornerstone of future naval operations, ensuring readiness and effectiveness in dynamic maritime environments.

In addition to VRM-40, a type wing detachment was established at Naval Station Norfolk to support Commander, Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Wing (CVRMW), based at NAS North Island. CVRMW’s mission is to sustain the lethality of carrier strike groups through timely and persistent air logistics missions, with the CMV-22B serving as a crucial component of intra-theater aerial logistics capability.