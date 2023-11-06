Final F-15EX test jet is ready for testing

Boeing Defense shared a new video on X, proudly announcing, “Eagle II on the move!”

The company added that the final F-15EX test jet, EX6, is making its way from the factory to the ramp for rigorous flight testing before it embarks on its journey to be delivered to the U.S. Air Force.

The F-15EX Eagle II, Boeing’s latest-generation fighter, may don the classic F-15 appearance, but beneath its familiar exterior lies a world of cutting-edge capabilities. Equipped with digital flight controls, advanced cockpit touch displays, state-of-the-art sensor systems, and revolutionary computer technology, the F-15EX represents a departure from tradition.

Far from a mere facelift, the F-15EX is a leap into the future. These technological enhancements empower the aircraft with unparalleled capabilities and the remarkable ability to swiftly adapt to emerging weapons and technologies. Notably, the F-15EX can carry a weapons payload over three times that of an F-35, a feat that elevates its significance on the modern battlefield.

Eagle II on the move! 🦅 The final #F15EX test jet, EX6, is moving from the factory to the ramp for flight testing before being delivered to the @USAirForce. pic.twitter.com/gommDGSLyW — Boeing Defense (@BoeingDefense) November 6, 2023

The official mission of the F-15EX Eagle II is twofold: to address capacity requirements while infusing the platform with a diverse range of technologies, ensuring its relevance for decades to come.

The U.S. Air Force has ambitious plans to acquire up to 144 F-15EXs from Boeing, a move that signifies the retirement of the aging F-15C/D models. This strategic shift is aligned with the goal of enhancing the readiness of the F-15 fleet and solidifying its position as a vital component of the Air Force’s defense strategy.