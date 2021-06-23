Elbit Systems to upgrade U.S. Army pilots night vision systems

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems said on June 17 its subsidiary Elbit Systems of America was awarded two orders with an aggregate value of approximately $29 million by the U.S. Army’s Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier under an Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract issued in 2020.

The orders will be executed from the Elbit Systems of America facility in Roanoke, Virginia with deliveries through September 2021.

Under the orders, Elbit Systems of America will upgrade the U.S. Army active duty and National Guard rotary-wing aviation units’ AN/AVS-6 Aviator’s Night Vision Imaging Systems (ANVIS) with high performance white phosphor image intensifier tubes.

The night vision upgrade to the U.S. Army fleet’s legacy ANVIS goggles will replace the existing green image intensification. White phosphor enhances the ANVIS goggles as it presents visuals in black and white detail, which may appear more natural to the eye. The new image intensification tubes will also provide better contrast, along with high image resolution at greater distances for pilots.

Raanan Horowitz, President and CEO of Elbit Systems of America, said: “U.S. Army pilots can successfully achieve their mission and fly with confidence in any light conditions. Upgrading the U.S. Army aviation fleet’s goggles to high performance white phosphor provides improved clarity. Whether soldiers are on the ground or in the air, our team is committed to providing advanced capabilities to the U.S. Army to suit their evolving night vision needs.”