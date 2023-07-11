Tuesday, July 11, 2023
type here...

Elbit develops patrol aircraft for mystery buyer in Asia

NewsAviationPRESS RELEASES
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Image credit: Elbit Systems

Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems on Monday announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $114 million with an Asian-Pacific country to supply two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) equipped with an advanced and comprehensive mission suite.

As noted by the company, the two LRPA aircraft will be based on new ATR 72-600 and Elbit Systems will integrate into each aircraft a mission suite that includes a Mission Management System, Electro-Optics, Radar, SIGINT, Communication and more.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace: “Elbit Systems has been supplying Special Mission Aircraft to various countries worldwide for over a decade for defense or governmental operational requirements. This contract extends the range of platforms and solutions we offer our customers, leveraging vast operational experience and in-house technologies and capabilities. We are proud to provide advanced solutions to our customers.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The delivery of the two LRPA aircraft will be executed over five years. The Asian-Pacific country will benefit from ongoing support, training, and maintenance services to optimize the performance and longevity of the aircraft and its mission suite.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has signed a contract with Leonardo to acquire two ATR 72 platforms in May.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog