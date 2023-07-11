Elbit develops patrol aircraft for mystery buyer in Asia

Israeli defense giant Elbit Systems on Monday announced that it was awarded a contract worth approximately $114 million with an Asian-Pacific country to supply two long-range patrol aircraft (LRPA) equipped with an advanced and comprehensive mission suite.

As noted by the company, the two LRPA aircraft will be based on new ATR 72-600 and Elbit Systems will integrate into each aircraft a mission suite that includes a Mission Management System, Electro-Optics, Radar, SIGINT, Communication and more.

Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace: “Elbit Systems has been supplying Special Mission Aircraft to various countries worldwide for over a decade for defense or governmental operational requirements. This contract extends the range of platforms and solutions we offer our customers, leveraging vast operational experience and in-house technologies and capabilities. We are proud to provide advanced solutions to our customers.”

The delivery of the two LRPA aircraft will be executed over five years. The Asian-Pacific country will benefit from ongoing support, training, and maintenance services to optimize the performance and longevity of the aircraft and its mission suite.

Meanwhile, Malaysia has signed a contract with Leonardo to acquire two ATR 72 platforms in May.