US Army taps Leonardo DRS for new thermal weapon sights

On November 7th, Leonardo DRS, Inc. announced that it secured a contract worth over $134 million for the continued production of its state-of-the-art thermal weapon sights, set to fortify the capabilities of the U.S. Army.

This order was executed under the Family of Weapon Sights – Individual (FWS-I) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

Leveraging the cutting-edge uncooled thermal imaging technology developed by Leonardo DRS, the FWS-I stands as a standalone, clip-on weapon sight that seamlessly connects wirelessly to helmet-mounted vision systems. These systems include the enhanced night vision goggle binoculars (ENVG-B) and the next-generation integrated visual augmentation system (IVAS). The FWS-I delivers swift target acquisition capabilities, a game-changing feature for the modern soldier.

The thermal weapon sight empowers soldiers with the ability to pinpoint targets during both day and night, even in challenging conditions such as smoke or fog. This remarkable technology imparts invaluable strategic and tactical advantages to those on the front lines, enhancing the efficiency and precision of military operations.

Jerry Hathaway, the Senior Vice President, and General Manager of DRS’s Electro-Optical Infrared Systems business expressed pride in this achievement, stating, “This cutting-edge technology ensures our soldiers will have the most advanced weapon sight systems on the battlefield today. We are proud the U.S. Army recognizes us as a trusted partner to continue to deliver this vital technology.”