Chinese startup unveils next-gen cargo drone

Image by Ziyan

Ziyan, a Chinese-based startup, is stepping into 2024 with the launch of its latest innovation, the Grey Whale G1, a next-generation cargo unmanned helicopter.

The Grey Whale G1 is tailored for transporting payloads across diverse terrains, from islands to high-altitude mountainous regions, promising users enhanced efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and heightened safety in air transportation solutions.

Highlighted advantages of the Grey Whale G1 include a payload capacity of 21kg, a flight range spanning 60km, and integrated safety features such as a built-in parachute. These additions ensure stable and precise autonomous landings in emergency situations, significantly bolstering operational safety standards.

Additionally, the drone offers optional functionalities beyond cargo transport. It can be utilized not only for delivering supplies and equipment but also for engaging ground targets through supplementary armament, comprising small-caliber bombs or missile systems.

Image by Ziyan

Zhuhai Ziyan Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Co., Ltd., the company behind this technological innovation, specializes in pioneering research and development efforts focused on cutting-edge small and medium-sized electric unmanned helicopters.

Emily Ryan Miller is an experienced journalist with excellent analytical skills and a deep understanding of military affairs. With her professional diligence and passion for the defense theme, Emily continues to inform the world about important aspects of the military sphere and deeply understands the significance of researching and tracking military events for the public and national security.

