Chinese J-10 fighter jets arrive in Egypt

China has officially confirmed the purpose behind last week’s unexpected arrival of a fleet of Xi’an Y-20 strategic transport aircraft in Egypt.

According to a statement from the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) dispatched a full detachment, including J-10 fighter jets, to Egypt to participate in the joint air force exercise titled “Eagles of Civilization 2025.” The exercise is scheduled to run from mid-April through early May.

At least six Y-20 aircraft landed in Egypt on April 15, according to open-source intelligence analysts and publicly available flight tracking data from platforms like Flightradar24. The delivery included both personnel and equipment, notably the J-10 multirole fighter jets, which were transported onboard the large cargo aircraft.

This marks the first time the Chinese and Egyptian air forces have conducted bilateral exercises of this scale, a development that defense observers say highlights Beijing’s growing military ties beyond the Indo-Pacific region.

The J-10, manufactured by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation, is a modern fourth-generation fighter jet capable of performing both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. Its inclusion in the drills signals a growing interest by both nations in deepening their tactical interoperability and showcasing high-end Chinese air power in a Middle Eastern context.

The Chinese training group consisted of J-10C/S fighters, a Shaanxi KJ-500 airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft, YY-20A aerial refuelling tanker aircraft.

The announcement comes amid heightened U.S. and Western attention to China’s expanding military footprint abroad, particularly in strategic regions like North Africa and the Middle East.

No details were provided about the specific training objectives, but analysts expect the exercises to focus on joint aerial maneuvers, logistics coordination, and tactical integration between the two air forces.

The deployment reflects China’s broader push to project its military influence through partnerships with non-Western countries and could serve as a prelude to future arms cooperation or base access discussions.