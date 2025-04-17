type here...

Chinese military planes conduct mysterious airlift to Egypt

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo by Fan Xianhai

A fleet of Chinese Xi’an Y-20 strategic transport aircraft made an unusual and unannounced visit to Egypt this week.

According to data compiled by open-source intelligence analysts and flight tracking platforms like Flightradar24, at least six Y-20 aircraft landed in Egypt on April 15.

Observers believe the destination was Wadi Abu Rish Air Base, a military facility in southern Egypt. By the following day, a portion of the aircraft had reportedly returned to China.

The Xi’an Y-20, manufactured by Xi’an Aircraft Industrial Corporation and operated by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF), is designed for long-range, heavy-lift transport missions. With a maximum payload of over 60 tons, the aircraft is capable of rapidly deploying troops, military vehicles, or strategic cargo across continents.

While the specific nature of the delivery remains undisclosed, the deployment of multiple Y-20s—China’s largest military cargo aircraft—indicates more than a routine logistics flight. The scale and secrecy surrounding the operation have raised questions among defense experts.

China and Egypt have strengthened defense ties in recent years, including arms deals, joint training, and discussions on counterterrorism cooperation. The recent flights, however, suggest a deeper level of coordination, possibly involving high-value equipment or a support operation not yet disclosed by either government.

The PLAAF has previously used Y-20s in international humanitarian and military missions, including COVID-19 medical supply deliveries and deployments to Serbia and Africa. The aircraft’s use in this context appears tied to broader strategic objectives as China expands its Belt and Road-linked defense diplomacy.

Neither Beijing nor Cairo has issued a statement regarding the operation.

