Chinese Army receives next-gen wheeled assault vehicles

The People’s Liberation Army Ground Force (PLAGF) has begun receiving its latest 8×8 wheeled assault vehicles, based on an upgraded Type 19 Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) platform.

The delivery was observed as a military train transported the vehicles to their new deployment bases, according to recent visual confirmations.

The newest assault variant features several major enhancements in mobility, firepower, and survivability. The updated chassis integrates a more powerful engine and automatic transmission, forming a new integrated power pack. Improved suspension and maintenance-friendly design reflect lessons from previous models, particularly the Type 08-based ZLT-11, currently deployed with China’s medium combined arms brigades and naval infantry.

Among the key improvements is the addition of twin ducted water jet propulsors at the rear, enabling amphibious speeds of 8 to 10 kilometers per hour. This makes the vehicle more versatile in complex terrain, including river and coastal operations.

Unmarked 🇨🇳PLAGF Type 19 IFV (Infantry Fighting Vehicles) being delivered by railway to their new deployment bases (via C大调) pic.twitter.com/pV1TFWnaS6 — Jesus Roman (@jesusfroman) May 22, 2025

The vehicle is armed with a newly developed low-recoil 105mm high-pressure rifled gun. This weapon uses advanced materials and manufacturing techniques to enhance barrel pressure tolerance, firing accuracy, and reliability. The gun operates without a muzzle brake, reducing firing signature and increasing crew safety by limiting recoil shock inside the vehicle.

Ammunition compatibility includes fin-stabilized armor-piercing discarding sabot (APDS) rounds, high-explosive anti-tank (HEAT) shells, high-explosive fragmentation, bunker-busting rounds, and gun-launched missiles. The newest APDS rounds are said to penetrate approximately 600mm of rolled homogeneous armor at a range of 2 kilometers. Laser-guided projectiles further enable precision engagement of land, maritime, or low-speed airborne targets at distances of up to 5 kilometers.

The turret design incorporates an autoloader and panoramic sighting systems, granting the vehicle hunter-killer targeting capabilities. This configuration allows for faster reaction times and improved situational awareness under combat conditions.

In terms of protection, the assault vehicle features a combination of high-strength steel and lightweight modular composite armor. The full combat weight remains near 25 tons, yet it provides 360-degree protection against 7.62mm AP rounds, frontal resistance against 14.5mm AP rounds, and limited defense against 25mm and 30mm kinetic threats. The vehicle’s hull also includes mine-resistant design enhancements.