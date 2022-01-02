China’s Navy commissioned new 30,000-ton assault ship

The People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) reportedly commissioned the second Type 075 landing helicopter dock (NATO reporting name Yushen-class landing helicopter assault) into service on December 2021, according to local media reports.

The commissioning ceremony of the new 30,000-ton amphibious assault ship took place at a facility of the Hudong–Zhonghua Shipbuilding company.

As noted by the Naval warfare journalist and commentator Chris Cavas, the new ship began trials on 21 December 2020 and is expected to be named GUANGXI (autonomous region located in South China).

As it seems, the PLAN’s second Type 075 LHD has been commissioned as expected the PLANS-32 “Guangxi”. 🥳🥂🍾 (Image via @利刃斩海飞剪艏 from Weibo) pic.twitter.com/mluvMWvIuR — @Rupprecht_A (@RupprechtDeino) December 30, 2021

The Type 075 amphibious assault ship has a full-length flight deck for helicopter operations and features a floodable well deck from which to disembark hovercraft and armored amphibious assault vehicles. The Yushen-class ship’s size and tonnage are estimated to be greater than most contemporaries, with exceptions including the United States Navy’s Wasp-class and America class.

The Type 075 aim is likely to increase the “vertical” amphibious assault capability with the very mountainous East Coast of Taiwan in mind.