China tests new amphibious missile launcher

NewsMaritime Security
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Weibo

China has begun testing a new amphibious anti-tank missile system.

The platform, spotted recently in testing exercises, is equipped with twelve HJ-10 top-attack missiles mounted on the ZTD-05 amphibious assault vehicle chassis.

The HJ-10 missile, often compared to the U.S.-made Javelin, is designed to strike armored targets from above, where protection is weakest.

Traditionally, these missiles are deployed on the lighter ZBD-04A chassis, with the resulting configuration known as the AFT-10 Launcher. However, this latest adaptation leverages the heavier and more heavily armored ZTD-05 platform, combining amphibious mobility with substantial firepower.

Military analysts note that the ZTD-05 chassis, manufactured by Norinco, provides enhanced armor protection and superior water mobility compared to earlier models. The vehicle is specifically designed for amphibious operations, allowing it to traverse coastal waters and deploy ground forces directly onto hostile shores, a capability China has steadily developed as part of its strategy for potential overseas operations, including scenarios involving Taiwan.

Captures via Weibo

While typical anti-tank vehicles carry fewer launchers, this configuration allows the new system to saturate an area with precision-guided munitions, posing a substantial threat to armored formations and fortified positions.

According to open-source intelligence, the HJ-10 missile features an advanced guidance system and has a reported range significantly exceeding that of the U.S. Javelin. Coupled with the ZTD-05’s amphibious capabilities, the system provides China with an enhanced strike option during maritime operations, particularly in contested regions.

