Senator MRAP saves Ukrainian Soldiers from mine blast

The Ukrainian military has reported a remarkable incident in which a Canadian-made Senator vehicle, in its Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) configuration, saved the lives of several soldiers after striking an anti-tank mine.

Three days ago, a Roshel Senator MRAP encountered an 8kg anti-tank mine. Despite the powerful explosion, all Ukrainian soldiers on board survived without injuries.

This incident marks the first documented instance where a commercial-based armored vehicle has successfully withstood such an attack, highlighting its robust protective capabilities.

The Senator MRAP is built on the heavy-duty commercial platform of the Ford F-550, making it a preferred choice for combat teams due to its ease of serviceability and maintenance. Leveraging the widespread and established service network of Ford vehicles, the Senator MRAP ensures efficient and accessible maintenance support worldwide. The vehicle’s high ground clearance, four-wheel drive, and 6.7L turbo diesel engine provide effective off-road capabilities across various terrains.

A crucial feature of the Senator MRAP is its V-shaped body design, which enhances survivability during explosive attacks, particularly from landmines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs). This design incorporates a pronounced V-shape that deflects the force of an explosion away from the vehicle’s cabin, minimizing the impact and reducing the risk of severe injury or death to the occupants. The V-shaped hull helps absorb and dissipate the explosive energy, further enhancing the vehicle’s blast resistance.

The recent incident demonstrated results identical to the STANAG blast test, with the vehicle’s capsule remaining intact. In 2023, the Senator MRAP successfully passed the stringent STANAG 4569 AEP-55 Level 3a blast test and exceeded Levels 2a, 2b, and 2c, withstanding a side blast of 25 kg of TNT.

Roshel already had delivered more than 1,000 Senator vehicles to Ukraine. The company has since become one of the largest armored vehicle manufacturers in Canada, producing Senator vehicles in various configurations, including the Senator APC, ERV, MRAP, and Senator Pickup, designed for cargo transport, counter-UAV systems, mortar installations, and other equipment.

Moreover, the company is currently working on a new 8×8 project.