British Army orders more XACT nv33 night vision goggles

Instro Precision Technologies (Instro), part of the Elbit Systems group, was awarded a contract from the UK Ministry of Defense for additional XACT nv33 Night Vision Goggles.

According to a press release from Instro, this follows the successful delivery of XACT nv33 NVGs that have been deployed across various military elements including the new Ranger Regiment and the RAF Regiment.

The deployment of the XACT nv33 systems received a positive reception from end-users, and Instro was contracted to provide additional XACT nv33 systems to MOD as well as through-life support. This latest order brings the total accumulated value of XACT NVG contracts to approximately £30m over the last two years.

The rollout of the systems will take place over the next 18 months and follows a substantial investment into Instro’s facility in Kent. With a state-of-the-art Electro-Optical equipment factory, clean rooms and cutting-edge test apparatus installed, the facility will have the capacity to support additional large MOD programmes. Instro now has fully end-to-end domestic manufacturing capabilities which will maximise the quality and timely delivery of equipment, as well as investing in local skills and supporting jobs in the area.

The lightweight micro binocular XACT nv33 Night Vision Goggles be supplied in a helmet-mounted configuration, with size, weight and improved capabilities that have already been well-received by the Army.

The XACT nv33 systems allow troops to operate effectively in low-light conditions at a tactical level, maximising their mission efficiency in both dismounted and mounted roles. Products from the XACT family are already in operational use with a number of NATO members including the Netherlands and Germany.

Martin Fausset, CEO of Elbit Systems UK said: “This order follows the successful delivery of our night vision goggles to the British military, made possible by our track record of efficiency and our domestic manufacturing capabilities. The contract builds on our continued success as a trusted supplier of proven and cutting-edge equipment to the men and women of the UK Armed Forces.”