Belarus moving more troops to Polish border

Belarus is reportedly deploying additional troops to its border with Poland amid the escalating crisis over migrants stranded.

Video of large ground convoys of Belarus’s military has hit social media. Video footage and other imagery reportedly show armored vehicles and other military equipment riding near Grodno in northwest Belarus.

There are unconfirmed reports that the official Minsk is deploying additional troops to areas near the border with Poland.

At the same time, Western members of the UN Security Council have condemned Belarus for the escalating crisis over migrants stranded on its border with Poland.

In a strongly-worded statement, they accused Belarus of using the migrants to destabilize the European Union’s eastern border.

According to BBC, thousands of people, many of them Kurds arriving from the Middle East, are camping at the border with Poland, enduring freezing conditions in the hope of crossing into the EU. The migrants are mainly young men – but there are also women and children.

Crowds have tried to cut through a barbed wire fence to enter Poland this week – only to be pushed back by Polish border guards and the army. However, some migrants have managed to slip through.