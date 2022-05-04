Belarus moves its troops closer to Lithuania’s border

Russia-allied Belarus reportedly is deploying its troops to Oshmyany, close to the border with Lithuania.

The Belarusian Hajun project news site had reported that a convoy of about 40 Belarus’ military vehicles was seen Wednesday moving from Minsk towards the Ashmiany district (area of the Lithuanian border) along the M7 highway.

The footage from the Hajun project also shows BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and BTR-80K command vehicle armored personnel carriers moving to the Lithuanian border.

Alexander Lukashenka’s regime has acted as an accomplice to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine since February, providing its territory as a staging ground for the invasion.

The video shows BTR-82A armored personnel carriers and BTR-80K command vehicle armored personnel carriers. pic.twitter.com/mo8TmTuTpy — Belarusian Hajun project (@MotolkoHelp) May 4, 2022

In addition, the “last European dictator” has repeatedly threatened European countries and was outraged by NATO maneuvers along the borders of Belarus.

Lukashenka’s enabling of Putin’s aggression has already subjected Belarus to Western sanctions which are battering its already fragile economy and causing living standards to plummet.