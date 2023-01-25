Austrian Army to receive more AW169M helicopters

Italian aerospace and defense company Leonardo announced that the Austrian Armed Forces have procured additional AW169M helicopters.

According to the company, the 304 million EUR Contract for additional 18 helicopters follows the Italy-Austria Government-to-Government (G2G) Agreement amendment signed in December 2022 and brings to 36 the total number of AW169M LUH for the Federal Ministry of Defence of Austria.

The Italy-Austria G2G initiative is aimed at reinforcing the bilateral collaboration between the two countries and establishing a strategic partnership in the rotorcraft sector

The AW169M LUHs will be able to carry out a wide range of missions supporting Austrian defence requirements and the national community, including troop transport, combat operations, disaster relief and emergency response, fire-fighting, mountain rescue and MEDEVAC.

Leonardo and the Directorate for Air Armaments and Airworthiness of the Italian Secretariat General of Defence/National Armaments Directorate signed yesterday the Acquisition Contract for the supply of an additional 18 AW169M Light Utility Helicopters (LUH) to the Austrian Ministry of Defence. Austrian crews have already been leveraging initial training supplied at Leonardo's Training Academy in Sesto Calende (Italy) and will be supported by the Italian Army's training capabilities as an AW169M LUH operator.

This latest contract will bring to 36 the total number of AW169M LUHs for the Austrian Ministry of Defence. The first aircraft was delivered in December 2022 during an official ceremony and in line with the contractual obligations, starting a new era in national defence and emergency response capabilities. Furthermore, it also represents an important milestone for Leonardo, celebrating the first delivery to the export market of the AW169M variant under a G2G programme. Austrian crews have already been leveraging initial training supplied at Leonardo’s Training Academy in Sesto Calende (Italy) and will be supported by the Italian Army’s training capabilities as an AW169M LUH operator. Deliveries of all aircraft are expected to be completed by 2028.

The AW169M LUH, with its superior performance and unmatched latest-generation capabilities, as well as the complete support and training services to perform true multirole operations, is the most technologically advanced and cost-effective solution to meet the rigorous needs of the operator.