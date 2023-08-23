Australian military receives initial batch of new UH-60M helicopters

The Australian Defence Force on Wednesday received the first four new 3 UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters.

“The first 3 of a planned fleet of 40 UH-60M Black Hawks arrived recently in Sydney on board two U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemasters,” the Australian Defence Department said on Twitter.

As noted by the Department, the Black Hawks will undergo a short period of testing before they are ready to commence flying operations later this year.

The multi-mission helicopters, designed and manufactured by Sikorsky, are expected to replace Australia’s current non-Black Hawk multi-role helicopter fleet with a more reliable and proven system.

The Black Hawk is unmatched for durability, survivability, multi-role versatility, affordability and interoperability, and has proven to be a dependable battlefield and special forces aviation asset for Australia and 34 other countries around the globe.

The UH-60M helicopter culminates decades of technological advancement, improved performance and real-world operational experience. Digital avionics and autopilot reduce pilot workload while enhancing situational awareness and improving survivability.