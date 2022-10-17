Australian Army declares initial operating capability for Boxer CRV

On 15 October, the Australian Army declared Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for its fleet of the Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicle (CRV).

The Australian Army achieved the milestone under the LAND 400 Phase 2 program after receiving the first batch of 25 production vehicles from German defense conglomerate Rheinmetall in June last year.

Speaking of the Boxer CRV IOC declaration, Mr Gary Stewart, Managing Director Rheinmetall Defence Australia explained the importance in providing a protected capability to the Australian Army’s soldiers.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The Boxer CRV is the most advanced combat reconnaissance vehicle now in service with the Australian Defence Force. It offers increased protection, lethality and digitisation, and is a game-changer to safely operate in hostile environments and on peace keeping missions.”

“The Boxer’s journey to IOC has included extensive testing and live exercises with the Australian Army. I am proud of the global Rheinmetall team who have worked in partnership with Defence to deliver this important capability milestone. Following this IOC declaration, Rheinmetall continues our work in supporting the path to Final Operational Capability,” said Mr Stewart.

Rheinmetall is the largest supplier of military vehicles to the Australian Defence Force, with over 2,900 Rheinmetall trucks already in service with the Australian Army. Rheinmetall is delivering a total of 211 Boxer CRVs and a further 490 trucks from the company’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE), based at Redbank, South East Queensland.

“At Rheinmetall, we believe that what we do, matters to those who serve. This is a shared purpose between our staff, now over 730 here in Australia, and the over 30 Australian companies that directly contributed to the manufacture, delivery and support of the initial Boxer CRV capability.”

“As the company continues to design, manufacture and deliver the remaining 186 Boxer CRVs, Rheinmetall’s commitment to Australian Industry Capability will provide enduring jobs, skills and opportunity in Australia for many years to come” said Mr Stewart.