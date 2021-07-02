Angry Russia shadows Italian Navy frigate in Black Sea

The Italian Navy Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Virginio Fasan (F 591) was tracked and warned by the Russian warships and planes, according to the TASS news agency.

Russian media on Jul. 1, reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet is keeping a close watch on the Italian Navy’s guided-missile frigate Virginio Fasan that has entered the Black Sea.

“The Black Sea Fleet’s forces and capabilities have started to track the Italian Navy’s guided-missile frigate Virginio Fasan that entered the Black Sea on July 1,” the National Defense Control Center said.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on June 23 that the Black Sea Fleet jointly with the border guards of the Federal Security Service (FSB) halted a violation of the state border by the UK Navy’s guided-missile destroyer Defender off Crimea’s Fiolent Cape in the Black Sea.

It was the first time since the Cold War that Moscow has claimed to have used live ammunition to deter a NATO warship, reflecting the growing risk of military incidents amid soaring tensions between Russia and the West, according to the Defense News.

The Russian Defense Ministry said a patrol ship fired warning shots after the British destroyer HMS Defender had ignored a notice against intrusion and sailed 3 kilometers (1.6 nautical miles) into Russia’s territorial waters near Sevastopol, the main Russian naval base in Crimea. It said a Russian Su-24 bomber also dropped four bombs ahead of the British ship’s path to persuade it to change course. Minutes later, the British warship left the Russian waters, the ministry said.

Britain’s Ministry of Defense denied the Defender had been fired on or was in Russian waters.