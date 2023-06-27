Tuesday, June 27, 2023
US to send air defense ammunition, armored vehicles to Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk

The U.S. Department of Defense said it will send Ukraine up to $500 million in artillery ammunition, weapons and supplies in its latest drawdown package to help the nation defend itself against Russia.

The package of heavy weaponry, ammunition and armored vehicles for Ukraine is including additional munitions for Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems, Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, Stryker armored personnel carriers, anti-armor systems, High-speed Anti-radiation missiles, critical munitions, and other equipment to help Ukraine push back on Russia’s war of aggression.

“The United States will continue to work with its Allies and partners to provide Ukraine with capabilities to meet its immediate battlefield needs and longer-term security assistance requirements,” the release said.

The package will be funded through the Presidential Drawdown Authority program, which allows the US president to transfer goods and services from US stockpiles without congressional approval during emergencies, which means accelerated delivery of military equipment.

This is the forty-first military assistance package approved by the United States to help Ukraine after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. The total amount of US military aid to Kyiv is over $40.5 billion.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog.

