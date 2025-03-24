type here...

US Navy buys more Ospreys for carrier missions

By Dylan Malyasov
File photo by Maxwell Orlosky

The U.S. Navy has awarded a $590 million contract to the Bell Boeing Joint Program Office for the production and delivery of five CMV-22B Osprey aircraft.

According to a contract announcement made on March 21, the fixed-price incentive modification was issued under an existing contract and will support expanded logistics capabilities for carrier-based operations. The aircraft are expected to be completed by January 2028.

The CMV-22B Osprey, manufactured jointly by Bell and Boeing, offers vertical takeoff and landing capabilities along with the range and speed of a turboprop aircraft. This flexibility allows for rapid movement of personnel, supplies, and high-priority cargo to aircraft carriers without relying on traditional runways, a key advantage in contested maritime environments.

The Navy said the new work will take place at several locations across the United States, including Fort Worth and Amarillo, Texas; Ridley Park, Pennsylvania; Red Oak, Texas; East Aurora, New York; Park City, Utah; and McKinney, Texas. Additional work is scheduled both domestically and overseas.

Fiscal year 2024 aircraft procurement funds totaling $132.1 million have been obligated at the time of award. The Naval Air Systems Command, based at Patuxent River, Maryland, is overseeing the contract.

As noted by the Navy, the CMV-22B will ultimately replace the C-2A Greyhound, which has been in service since the 1960s.

The CMV-22B made its first operational deployment with Carrier Air Wing 2 in 2021 and is expected to become the backbone of the Carrier Onboard Delivery (COD) mission, including the transport of F-35 power modules and other mission-critical equipment.

