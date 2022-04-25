US Army’s newest M109A7 howitzers participate in live-fire exercise in Lithuania

German, Dutch, Norwegian and U.S. forces demonstrated their firepower during the Baltic Ballista live-fire exercise at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania.

Artillery batteries practiced fire support coordination to be stronger together in a NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Lithuania.

U.S. Army M109A7 self-propelled Howitzers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, also have participated in a multinational exercise held at Pabrade Training Area. As part of the event, the Soldiers conducted live-fire training and platoon certifications on Artillery Table XII.

The M109A7 is the successor to the BAE Systems M109 family of 155mm howitzers and continues to use the same gun as the older artillery piece and has the same cab structure.

The Paladin is more lethal now than ever. Many enhancements have been made to better enable the Troopers who operate them on the battlefield.

The advanced version of the M109 howitzer uses the existing main armament and cab structure of a Paladin M109A6, and replaces the vehicle’s chassis components with modem components common to the Bradley vehicle. The improved chassis structure provides greater survivability and commonality with the existing systems in the armored brigade combat teams, reducing operational sustainability costs by replacing obsolete components.