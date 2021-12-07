US Army to receive 110 next-gen PrSM missiles in 2022

The U.S. Army has requested $166 million in fiscal year 2022 for 110 next-generation Precision Strike Missiles.

Army is expected to receive more new surface-to-surface, precision-strike, guided missiles for initial operational test and evaluation.

The Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) is the Army’s next-generation surface-to-surface missile that replaces and improves upon Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) capabilities.

According to the request, the new missile has a maximum range of 499km. A Launch Pod Missile Container (LPMC) holds two PrSM missiles, survivability in a threat environment, and compatibility with the existing launcher platforms (M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) and M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)).

Also noted is that PrSM will meet cluster and insensitive munition requirements and is being designed with an open system architecture that provides the capability for future growth to counter new and emerging threats.

The mission of the PrSM System is to attack/neutralize/suppress/destroy targets using missile delivered indirect precision fires. It will provide field artillery units with long-range and deep strike capability while supporting brigade, division, corps, Army, theater, joint/coalition forces and Marine Air-Ground Task Forces in full, limited or expeditionary operations.

PrSM will provide Joint Force Commanders with a 24/7, all- weather capability to attack critical and time sensitive area and point targets including threat air defense, missile launchers, command and control centers, assembly/ staging areas and high payoff targets at all depths of the multi-domain battlefield. PrSM will counter the enemy’s ability to conduct combat maneuver and air defense operations.

PrSM will replace the existing aged inventory of non-Insensitive Munitions and Cluster Munition policy-compliant Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).