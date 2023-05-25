US approves nearly $285 million NASAMS sale for Ukraine

The U.S. State Department has approved a possible foreign military sale to Ukraine for the NASAMS air defense system, according to a Wednesday statement from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

Under the deal, Ukraine would purchase one NASAMS system, along with AN/MPQ-64F1 Sentinel Radar.

“Ukraine has an urgent need to increase its capabilities to defend against Russian missile strikes and aircraft. Acquiring and effectively deploying this capability will enhance Ukraine’s ability to defend its people and protect critical national infrastructure,” DSCA said in its announcement.

It is also important to note that DSCA said this proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.

The NASAMS was developed by Norwegian defense company Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace and Raytheon.

The US delivered two NASAMS to Ukraine last fall and has promised to provide six more.