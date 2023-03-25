Ukrainians to buy Scorpion “light tanks” for the troops

Ukraine’s crowdfunding campaign has put out an international call to crowd-fund to buy a fleet of Scorpion light tanks for the Ukrainian army.

The Armored Turtle team has launched a campaign to solicit donations to buy CVR(T) FV101 Scorpion armored reconnaissance vehicle, sometimes classed as a light tank.

“We have found absolutely complete tanks! This means that in addition to armor, the vehicle has a 76mm cannon and sight sensors,” the message added. “This is a light reconnaissance tank “Scorpion” which has a number of unique features! Lightweight due to unique aluminum armor. High speed of 90 km/h, low profile, a quite powerful gun.”

The Scorpion is a lead vehicle and the fire support type in the Combat Vehicle Reconnaissance (Tracked) family of seven armoured vehicles. Manufactured by Alvis, it was introduced into service with the British Army in 1973 and served until 1994.

More than 3,000 were produced and used as reconnaissance vehicles or light tanks. It holds the Guinness world record for the fastest production tank; recorded doing 82.23 km/h (51.10 mph).

Earlier this year, Serhiy Prytula Charity Foundation’s crowdfunding campaign successfully raised more than $6,4 million to buy 101 CVR(T) tracked armored vehicles for Ukrainian Army.