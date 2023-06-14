Wednesday, June 14, 2023
type here...

Ukrainians buy 1000 anti-armor weapons for Army

NewsArmyVideo
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
458
Come Back Alive Foundation screen grab

Ukrainians once again surprised the world with bought of 1000 shoulder-launched, anti-tank, rocket-propelled grenade launchers for Ukraine’s Army.

Despite a suffered from the war economy, businesses, civic groups and citizens in Ukraine continue to raise astronomical amounts of money to help their armed forces counter Russian aggression. Thanks to people’s activism, the Come Back Alive charity managed to accumulate enough funds to purchase a batch of 1,000 grenade launchers.

According to a press release from Come Back Alive, the charity foundation has handed over 1000 new 40-mm ATGL-L3 rocket-propelled grenade launchers to the Ukrainian military. The anti-armor weapons were purchased abroad for 4 million euros ($4,3 million).

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“The weapons went to the units that are already involved or will be involved in the summer offensive campaign,” says Taras Chmut, director of the Come Back Alive foundation. “Like the 1460 machine guns we also delivered to the army, these are infantry weapons at the platoon level. There is a huge demand for it in the troops. In addition, a similar Soviet model RPG-7 is familiar to all branches or corps of the military. Enough ammunition for it is produced in Europe. We buy them and receive them as aid. It is a simple, reliable, effective weapon.”

The 40-mm ATGL-L grenade launchers are manufactured by the Bulgarian company Arsenal. This grenade launcher is essentially a lightweight version of the Soviet RPG-7, for which new types of shots have been developed. They are designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles as well as manpower.

Come Back Alive Foundation screen grab

The ruggedness, simplicity, low cost, and effectiveness of the RPG-7 family grenade launcher have made it the most widely used anti-armor weapon in the world. Around 40 countries use the weapon; it is manufactured in several variants by nine countries.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2023 Defence Blog - online military magazine