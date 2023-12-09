Ukrainian volunteers launch serial production of new battle buggies

Ukrainian military forces have received another batch of new light tactical vehicles manufactured by volunteers with support from major industrial enterprises providing raw materials and components.

The Operational Command “South” recently received 20 new light tactical vehicles, known popularly as battle buggies,” entirely crafted through the initiative of a volunteer movement. The youngest contributor to this volunteer effort is 13-year-old Maxim, who raised funds, purchased a used car and donated it as a donor vehicle for the creation of these buggies.

“If our children consciously and responsibly support the army, we can be at ease – they are growing into true patriots, and we secure our peaceful future through the support and unity of our efforts,” emphasized Major General Andriy Kovalchuk, the commander of the military forces in the Operational Command “South.”

This technology is capable of swiftly traversing off-road terrain and aiding military personnel in reconnaissance and swift strikes against adversaries.

This marks the fourth delivery of such vehicles to the military. The initial batch of 10 vehicles was provided in March, followed by a second batch of 12 buggies at the beginning of this summer and an additional 15 in August.