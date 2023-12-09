Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian volunteers launch serial production of new battle buggies

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian military forces have received another batch of new light tactical vehicles manufactured by volunteers with support from major industrial enterprises providing raw materials and components.

The Operational Command “South” recently received 20 new light tactical vehicles, known popularly as battle buggies,” entirely crafted through the initiative of a volunteer movement. The youngest contributor to this volunteer effort is 13-year-old Maxim, who raised funds, purchased a used car and donated it as a donor vehicle for the creation of these buggies.

“If our children consciously and responsibly support the army, we can be at ease – they are growing into true patriots, and we secure our peaceful future through the support and unity of our efforts,” emphasized Major General Andriy Kovalchuk, the commander of the military forces in the Operational Command “South.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This technology is capable of swiftly traversing off-road terrain and aiding military personnel in reconnaissance and swift strikes against adversaries.

Photo by Vitaly Humeniuk

This marks the fourth delivery of such vehicles to the military. The initial batch of 10 vehicles was provided in March, followed by a second batch of 12 buggies at the beginning of this summer and an additional 15 in August.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Iran finally fields new main battle tank

Dylan Malyasov -
After an extensive decade-long development phase, the Iranian Army Ground Forces have successfully integrated their latest main battle tank into their ground vehicle fleet. The...

Australia inks $7 billion contract for Redback fighting vehicles

Army

North Korean munitions augment Russian arsenal strength

Army

South Korea to upgrade its F-15 fighter jets

Aviation

Russian military helicopters concealed on Crimean beach

Aviation

France to develop future armored vehicle

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.