Ukrainian troops wipe out 3 Russian Buk missile systems with kamikaze drones

Ukrainian Soldiers have destroyed three Russian Buk-series surface-to-air missile systems in the Luhansk region.

Citing a report from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian Soldiers have used loitering munitions, known popularly as “kamikaze drones”, to strike at Russian air defense systems.

According to a report, on August 30, 2023, GUR’s intelligence officers, in cooperation with soldiers of the separate Omega special forces, destroyed three units of Russian missile systems in the occupied part of the Luhansk region.

The combat vehicles, part of the Russian Buk air defense system, were targeted near Svatove.

Also, near the village of Svatove in the Luhansk region, the Armed Forces struck a Russian rear supply point for one of the brigades of the Russian army.