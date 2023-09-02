Saturday, September 2, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian troops wipe out 3 Russian Buk missile systems with kamikaze drones

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian Soldiers have destroyed three Russian Buk-series surface-to-air missile systems in the Luhansk region.

Citing a report from Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate (GUR), Militarnyi reported that Ukrainian Soldiers have used loitering munitions, known popularly as “kamikaze drones”, to strike at Russian air defense systems.

According to a report, on August 30, 2023, GUR’s intelligence officers, in cooperation with soldiers of the separate Omega special forces, destroyed three units of Russian missile systems in the occupied part of the Luhansk region.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The combat vehicles, part of the Russian Buk air defense system, were targeted near Svatove.

Also, near the village of Svatove in the Luhansk region, the Armed Forces struck a Russian rear supply point for one of the brigades of the Russian army.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form. If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Japan to produce Finnish AMV XP armored vehicles

Daisuke Sato -
Finnish state-controlled Patria Group announced on Friday that the company and Japan Steel Works Ltd. (JSW) signed on 31 August 2023 a license agreement...

Pentagon contracts AMRAAM missiles for Ukraine

Aviation

Russia announces Armata tanks ‘pullback’ from Ukraine

Army

Ka-52 helicopter crashes in Russia, pilots eject and survive

Aviation

Ukrainian soldiers burnt Russia’s tank column

Army

Ukrainian military receives upgraded Kozak-2M1 armored vehicles

Army

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog