Monday, October 16, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian troops shoot down Russian Mi-8 helicopter

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Ukrainian military claimed on Sunday that it had shot down a Russian helicopter. 

In a Telegram post, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, released a video capturing the crash site of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter. Information regarding casualties and the composition of the crew is currently unknown.

The precise location of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter’s landing was geolocated east of the settlement of Rayhorodka in the Luhansk region, according to the Militarnyi report.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The helicopter crash occurred more than five kilometers away from the front line, a distance that exceeds the maximum effective range of most portable anti-aircraft systems.

The successful downing of the Russian Mi-8 helicopter showcases the Ukrainian military’s preparedness and vigilance in safeguarding its territory. While the circumstances leading to this incident remain unclear, it underscores the ongoing challenges in the region and the necessity for heightened security measures.

The Mi-8 helicopter is a widely used Russian aircraft that serves various roles, including troop transport, search and rescue, and medical evacuation. Its presence in the area raises questions about the nature of its mission.

As further details emerge, this incident serves as a reminder of the complex situation in eastern Ukraine and the ongoing efforts to maintain stability and security in the region. The Ukrainian military’s ability to successfully counter aerial threats demonstrates its commitment to defending its territorial integrity.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked for leading European defense companies before embarking on a career as a military journalist. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Hamas fighters destroy an Israeli helicopter with anti-tank guided missile

Dylan Malyasov -
The first images of a destroyed Israeli heavy-lift helicopter have emerged. Images appeared on the social media platform X on Friday, October 13th, showing what appears to...

Ukraine blows up bridge destroying Russian convoy

Army

Russia’s rare BTR-90 troop carrier spotted in Ukraine

Army

Epirus shows its drone-killing microwave weapon in action

Army

US Air Force deploys more A-10 Warthogs to Middle East

Aviation

Copyright © 2023 Defence Blog