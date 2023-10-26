Ukrainian troops receive hundreds of bomber drones

More than 200 cutting-edge Heavy Shot bomber drones have been delivered to the country as part of the “Army of Drones” state program.

Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, announced this game-changing addition to Ukraine’s military arsenal.

“These birds will aid our soldiers in maintaining a robust defense and launching counterattacks. Our military will be able to eliminate enemy infantry, vehicles, depots, and command centers,” stated Fedorov.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

One of the standout features of the Heavy Shot drones is their resilience to electronic warfare, thanks to advanced GPS navigation systems. Additionally, these drones are equipped with an automatic return function, ensuring they safely return to base after engaging with the enemy.

It’s worth noting that the entire development and production process of these drones was carried out within Ukraine, courtesy of Gurzuf Defence, a domestic company specializing in defense technology.

The inclusion of these modern drones signifies a significant advancement in Ukraine’s military capabilities, further strengthening its ability to defend its sovereignty.