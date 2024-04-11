Thursday, April 11, 2024
Ukrainian troops intercept and destroy russian convoy

By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian defense forces have successfully intercepted and destroyed Russian armored convoys heading towards the town of Chasiv Yar, according to reports from the 67th Brigade’s press center.

Approximately 20 units of enemy combat vehicles were destroyed in the operation, preventing the occupiers from gaining a foothold in the town.

“In turning the enemy’s armored vehicles into scrap on the Bahmutsky direction, we repel Russian assaults near Chasiv Yar,” the publication stated.

Earlier in April, the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported a series of failed attacks by Russian forces on the eastern outskirts of Chasiv Yar. Despite attempts by Russian troops to secure several structures, Ukrainian military personnel successfully ousted them from the area.

Ukrainian officials have previously highlighted the challenging situation in the town, describing it as the most difficult since the onset of the full-scale invasion. Russian artillery and aviation continue to bombard the area daily, punctuated only by brief moments of respite.

