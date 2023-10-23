Ukrainian troops employ US-made Scorpion mortar system

A new 120-mm mobile mortar system was spotted in service with the Ukrainian military during an operation against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region.

According to the report from Militarnyi, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have begun using American self-propelled mortars known as the Scorpion.

Specific details about deployment and the number of Scorpion mortars in use are remain undisclosed.

These self-propelled howitzers played a crucial role in repelling a recent attack on Ivanivka, a town in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian forces, including the elite Kraken special forces unit, successfully thwarted a substantial incursion by Russian troops. The Scorpion howitzers played a pivotal role in their successful defense.

The Scorpion is a 120mm self-propelled howitzer mounted on a modified Land Cruiser off-road chassis. It is essentially a localized version of the Spanish self-propelled 120mm howitzer Alacran produced by Global Military Products. The same system was chosen for Ukrainian mortar systems under the designation “Bars-8MMK.”

The Scorpion has a fully digital fire control system, enabling automatic aiming and quick realignment after each shot, ensuring a deviation of no more than 2 meters per kilometer.

One of its key strengths is its high mobility. The entire system can be deployed in as little as 30 seconds, and the crew can vacate their position in less than 20 seconds after firing.

The Scorpion mortar system has a firing range of up to 8 kilometers and can maintain a firing rate of up to 12 rounds per minute.