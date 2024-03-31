Sunday, March 31, 2024
type here...

Ukrainian troops destroy Russian fighting vehicle with infantry on top

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian troops, specifically members of the National Guard’s “Azov” Special Purpose Brigade, successfully destroyed a Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) while it was on the move.

The Militarnyi reported that using an FPV (First Person View) drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera, Ukrainian soldiers targeted and destroyed the advancing enemy vehicle. The FPV drone, provided to the troops through donations from civilians, played a crucial role in this operation.

Footage of the drone operators’ combat actions was made public by the Come Back Alive Foundation, which coordinated the collection of donations for the Ukrainian forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

In the video, captured on one of the frontline sections, a Russian IFV, likely transporting infantry, is seen moving in the open. The Ukrainian FPV operator locks onto the enemy IFV and pursues it, delivering a precise strike to the vehicle’s rear.

Subsequently, another Ukrainian drone records the successful outcome of the strike, showing the Russian vehicle engulfed in flames.

The effective combat actions undertaken by the “Azov” Brigade likely resulted in not only the loss of enemy armored vehicles but also inflicted casualties on the enemy forces who were aboard the IFV during the engagement.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Ukraine uncovers secrets of Russia’s new hypersonic missile

Dylan Malyasov -
Ukrainian analysts have unveiled the classified specs of Russia's shadowy hypersonic cruise missile, the 3M22 Zircon, intercepted by US-made missile defense systems over Kyiv,...

Hanwha begins assembly of first Australian Huntsman howitzer

Army

Ukraine unveils secret production of new Bohdana artillery systems

Army

Ukraine destroys unique Russian ‘Doomsday Tank’

Army

Finland to supply vital components for F-35 jets

Aviation

Elbit to upgrade artillery for mystery European customer

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.