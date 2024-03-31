Ukrainian troops destroy Russian fighting vehicle with infantry on top

Ukrainian troops, specifically members of the National Guard’s “Azov” Special Purpose Brigade, successfully destroyed a Russian Infantry Fighting Vehicle (IFV) while it was on the move.

The Militarnyi reported that using an FPV (First Person View) drone equipped with a thermal imaging camera, Ukrainian soldiers targeted and destroyed the advancing enemy vehicle. The FPV drone, provided to the troops through donations from civilians, played a crucial role in this operation.

Footage of the drone operators’ combat actions was made public by the Come Back Alive Foundation, which coordinated the collection of donations for the Ukrainian forces.

In the video, captured on one of the frontline sections, a Russian IFV, likely transporting infantry, is seen moving in the open. The Ukrainian FPV operator locks onto the enemy IFV and pursues it, delivering a precise strike to the vehicle’s rear.

Subsequently, another Ukrainian drone records the successful outcome of the strike, showing the Russian vehicle engulfed in flames.

The effective combat actions undertaken by the “Azov” Brigade likely resulted in not only the loss of enemy armored vehicles but also inflicted casualties on the enemy forces who were aboard the IFV during the engagement.