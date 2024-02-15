Thursday, February 15, 2024
Ukrainian troops destroy Russian convoy near Avdiivka

By Dylan Malyasov
Image by DeepState community

On February 14th, Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully destroyed a convoy of Russian military vehicles headed towards Avdiivka, where fierce battles have been raging in recent weeks.

Drone footage released by analysts from the DeepState community shows the burned remains of the military vehicles, indicating that they never reached their intended destination. The convoy, which aimed to reinforce Russian positions near Avdiivka, was intercepted and neutralized between Verkhnotoretske and Kamianka.

“[Russians] were preparing to deploy their equipment to Avdiivka, but they were destroyed between Verkhnotoretske and Kamianka. This accomplishment was the result of extensive collaboration among all Avdiivka brigades and battalions,” noted analysts assessing the situation.

Presently, tensions remain high near Avdiivka as Russian forces attempt to encircle Ukrainian troops and fully seize control of the city.

This escalation mirrors the prolonged urban warfare witnessed during the battle for Bakhmut, another eastern Ukrainian city, which fell to Russian forces last May after months of relentless combat. Avdiivka, formerly home to approximately 32,000 residents, saw brief occupation by Moscow-backed separatists in 2014 before Ukrainian forces recaptured it and established defensive fortifications.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

