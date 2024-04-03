Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Ukrainian troops blow up terrifying Russian rocket launcher

By Dylan Malyasov
The Russian military has lost another one of its terrifying thermobaric rocket launchers to a Ukrainian improvised suicide drone.

The targeted TOS-1A thermobaric rocket launcher, known as the Solntsepek or Sunshine, was captured on video moments before being struck by the first-person view (FPV) drone, resulting in a massive explosion and sending debris flying in all directions.

Reports from the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade confirm the destruction of the TOS-1A system after it was hit by multiple suicide drones, triggering fires and subsequent explosions, effectively neutralizing this formidable weapon.

The TOS-1A, an evolution of the Cold War-era TOS-1, entered service in 2001, boasting enhanced range and an upgraded ballistic computer. Mounted on a modified T-72 tank chassis, the system was originally designed to provide indirect fire support to advancing infantry and main battle tanks. Equipped with a rotating launch system capable of deploying up to 24 unguided thermobaric rockets in rapid succession, the TOS-1A packs a devastating punch.

These rockets utilize thermobaric, or fuel-air explosive, warheads, leveraging surrounding oxygen to generate high-temperature blasts. Often referred to as ‘vacuum bombs,’ they consist of a fuel container with two distinct explosive charges, amplifying their destructive capabilities.

