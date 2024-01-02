Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Ukrainian troops blow up Russia’s newest radar system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian forces have successfully destroyed a state-of-the-art Russian counter-fire radar system, the 1K148 “Yastreb-AV,” valued at approximately $250 million.

According to the local media, Ukrainian troops detected the Yastreb-AV and relayed the coordinates to artillery units within the Ukrainian military. This led to a precise strike executed with HIMARS, effectively neutralizing the threat posed by the Russian radar system.

Reports from the Russian Ministry of Defense revealed that this cutting-edge system had only recently been deployed to artillery units stationed within Ukraine’s territory.

Specifications of this state-of-the-art artillery reconnaissance complex, the 1K148 “Yastreb-AV,” remain undisclosed. Its public debut occurred at the “Army-2022” forum.

The system’s integration into the Russian Armed Forces commenced recently, with trials likely concluded by the end of 2021 or the onset of 2022.

Mounted on a four-axle BAZ-6910 chassis, the 1K148 “Yastreb-AV” houses an antenna station on its rear platform, equipped with a sizable coverage area, marking a new addition to the Russian military’s artillery reconnaissance capabilities.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative.

