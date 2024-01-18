Thursday, January 18, 2024
Ukrainian Soldiers unveil improvised rocket launcher

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by Roma Batkovich

Soldiers from Ukraine’s 56th Motorized Brigade have unveiled an improvised light rocket launcher mounted on a pick-up platform.

This improvised rocket system, aptly named the “Nightmaremobile,” features four Grad launching tubes affixed to the truck, allowing it to deploy 122mm rockets.

It is noteworthy that the guiding components for the launcher were repurposed from a Russian trophy, specifically the Rocket System of Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (RSZO) “Grad.”

Due to its mobility, the new system possesses several advantages over the Grad system, notably in its ability to evade Russian artillery counter-battery operations. The Ukrainian military, facing challenging conditions and a shortage of ammunition, seldom utilizes the full salvo of 40 rockets, fearing retaliatory fire. It is these light platforms that have become a genuine nightmare for Russian forces, navigating through challenging conditions and offering a tactic advantage to Ukrainian soldiers.

Photo by Roma Batkovich

The “Nightmaremobile” stands out for its exceptional mobility and compact design, making it nearly elusive to enemy drones. Leveraging precise reconnaissance data, this improvised rocket launcher proves capable of delivering effective missile strikes against adversaries.

Photo by Roma Batkovich

