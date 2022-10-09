Ukrainian Soldiers show off captured Russian anti-aircraft systems

Ukrainian troops show off captured Russian Tor and Strela-10 short-range air defense systems after retaking territory around Kherson in the south.

The new footage, which began circulating on social media earlier today, reportedly shows Ukrainian troops using an armoured recovery vehicle to tow a Russian Tor-M2 9A331M surface-to-air missile system.

The Tor-M2, known by the NATO reporting name SA-15 Gauntlet, is a Russia-made fully-automated surface-to-air missile (SAM) system manufactured by Almaz-Antey’s Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant Kupol, to deliver effective air defense in jamming environments.

Russia is visually confirmed to have lost at least 20 Tor surface-to-air missile systems since Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine began on Feb. 24.

Also, Ukrainian troops have captured Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system in the area of the village of Dudchany, which is located on the shore of the Kahovsky Reservoir.

The Strela-10, known by the NATO reporting name SA-13 Gopher, is a mobile short-range surface-to-air missile system. The system is primarily intended to engage low-altitude threats, such as helicopters.

The SA-13 is based to the hull of the multi-purpose tracked armored vehicle MT-LB. The hull of the MT-LB is all-welded steel armor with the crew compartment at the front, the engine immediately behind the crew compartment on the left side and the troop compartment at the rear of the hull.