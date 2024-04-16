Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Russia’s bizarre ‘turtle tank’ again appears in Ukraine

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via Telegram

Russian military forces have once again deployed their experimental tank, dubbed the ‘turtle tank,’ in combat in Ukraine.

The ‘turtle tank’ is a peculiar adaptation characterized by a makeshift steel structure resembling a shed, affixed onto the combat vehicle. Additionally, the tank is equipped with electronic warfare (EW) systems aimed at countering Ukrainian suicide drones.

Reports indicate that this new iteration of the tank, following the destruction of its predecessor by artillery fire, was spotted near Krasnohorivka in Eastern Ukraine.

Concealed entirely within the steel armor resembling a shed, the Russian tank remains hidden beneath its protective covering. Antennas protruding from the roof of the structure denote the presence of EW systems, safeguarding the tank from kamikaze-style drone attacks.

While details regarding this modification remain scarce, it is evident that the steel structure enveloping the tank significantly compromises its situational awareness, field of fire, and mobility during deployment.

The emergence of highly maneuverable first-person view (FPV) drones has prompted the introduction of various protective measures on tanks, including ‘cope cages,’ designed to thwart drone attacks. Given the ability of drones to navigate through narrow spaces, including hatches and vehicle doors, the development of fully enclosed protective structures resembling armored barns represents a logical progression in enhancing tank defenses.

The deployment of the ‘turtle tank’ underscores the evolving nature of warfare in the digital age, where adversaries continuously innovate and adapt their tactics to counter emerging threats.

