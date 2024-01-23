Ukrainian soldier shot down Russian missile with machine gun

A Ukrainian soldier used a Browning machine gun to bring down a Russian cruise missile on Tuesday, January 23rd, according to Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Serhiy Nayev.

General stated that the incident occurred in the northern operational zone, where mobile firing groups intercepted several incoming enemy cruise missiles. One of these missiles was brought down by the precision fire of a Browning M2 .50 caliber machine gun.

General Nayev shared a video showcasing the exceptional marksmanship and swift response of the Ukrainian defenders. The footage demonstrates the Browning machine gun effectively targeting and destroying the incoming threat.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

This interception comes during an overnight Russian missile attack, which saw over ten Tu-95MS and five Tu-2M3 bombers launch missiles at various Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Pavlograd. Preliminary reports indicate seven casualties, with nearly 50 individuals sustaining injuries.

North of Kyiv, earlier this morning, a Ukrainian AAA crew manning a M2 Browning .50 HMG engages a Russian cruise missile, with a Ukrainian SAM finishing the job. pic.twitter.com/g8MwTTOo7d — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) January 23, 2024

Ukraine’s Air Force reported it had destroyed 21 out of the 41 missiles launched by Russia overnight. These missile strikes on Ukrainian cities have unfortunately become a grim reality of the ongoing war, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks.