Thursday, April 4, 2024
Ukrainian pilots land in field to hand candy to child

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Ukrainian pilots made a spontaneous landing in the middle of a field near a young boy proudly waving the Ukrainian flag upon their return from a mission.

The boy, who regularly greeted them with the national flag as they flew overhead, received a surprise when the airmen landed to deliver him candies, gifts, and heartfelt greetings. As a pair of attack helicopters, Mi-24s, returned from their mission, one landed in the field to allow a crew member to approach the boy with gifts while the other circled at low altitude.

This touching act sparked a wave of admiration on social media, where users praised the airmen for brightening the day of a patriotic young boy who deeply loves his country.

Unfortunately, Ukraine remains under constant threat due to unprovoked military aggression from Russia, subjecting civilians, including children, to relentless shelling and attacks.

As of April 3, more than 1,818 children have been affected by the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. Official reports indicate that 538 children have lost their lives, and over 1,280 have sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Editor’s Note: Writing this news story brought the author to tears and despair, as currently Ukrainians critically lack munition to defend their children and civilians from constant Russian shelling.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

