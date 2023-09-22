Ukrainian missiles strike Russia’s major naval base in Crimea

A cruise missile attack caused an explosion in Russia’s military headquarters at the Russian naval base in occupied Crimea on Friday.

Ukraine launched a missile attack on the Crimean city of Sevastopol in the early hours of Friday, the city’s Russian-backed governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

The Russian-backed governor didn’t offer any details, saying only that emergency services had been dispatched to the site of the strike and there was no information about casualties.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Some Russian media reported that Ukraine carried out a missile strike Friday on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet using UK-supplied Shtrom Shadow cruise missiles. There are also reports of six wounded who were taken to nearby hospitals.

Russian Ministry of Defense later said that one serviceman was killed due to a missile strike, and the headquarters building was heavily damaged.

Crimea was illegally annexed by Russia in 2014, and is internationally recognized as being part of Ukraine.