Ukrainian military receives new batch of M113 armored vehicles

The Ukrainian National Guard has received 27 refurbished M113 tracked armored personnel carriers, as reported by Militarnyi.

The initiative, known as the UNITED24 fundraising campaign, facilitated the transfer of these restored M113 armored vehicles to the Ukrainian National Guard.

The M113 stands as one of the most widely used armored personnel carriers globally. Its development traces back to 1956, originating with the aim of creating a lightweight tracked armored vehicle for the infantry units of the U.S. Army.

The longstanding M113 tracked vehicle holds immense strategic value for Ukraine in repelling Russia’s ongoing military advancements. These assets will provide crucial fire support to units in combat, facilitate casualty evacuation, and ensure the transportation of ammunition and provisions to the front lines.

Each of these transferred APCs has the capacity to accommodate up to 13 military personnel, bolstering Ukraine’s operational readiness and enhancing its defense infrastructure in the face of ongoing war.