Ukrainian military receives new batch of Bayraktar TB2 drones

Ukrainian Armed Forces recently received a new batch of two Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, according to the nation’s Defense Intelligence directorate (GUR).

“Today we received 2 more Bayraktar TB2 drones from our great friends and partners of Ukraine – Baykar company,” the GUR said in a Facebook post.

According to a post from GUR, Baykar handed Bayraktar TB2 combat drones over free of charge to help the Ukrainian Armed Forces and to support the people and protect peaceful innocent people.

“We are infinitely grateful for the uncompromising and constant support of Baykar during the most difficult times for our country,” the message added.

According to the Baykar company, the Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicle is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance class system developed for tactical reconnaissance and surveillance missions.

Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle can carry a maximum payload of more than 55kg. Bayraktar can fly up to 22,500 feet and loiter for more than 24 hours.