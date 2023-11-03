Friday, November 3, 2023
type here...

Ukrainian military drops cryptic hints about new ballistic missile

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Defense Express magazine has drawn attention to the recent statement by Brigadier General Serhiy Baranov, the Chief of the Main Directorate of Missile Forces and Artillery and Unmanned Systems at the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The general’s statement provided insights into the state of domestically developed ballistic missiles.

In response to a journalist’s question about the progress of the “Grim-2” (Thunder-2 in English) ballistic missile system, General Baranov responded cryptically, “I would like to maintain some secrecy for now. But yes, it exists, it is being improved, and the Russians will feel its impact.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Defense Express speculates that such a hint from General Baranov might indicate that the progress on the OTRK “Grim-2” project, also known as “Sapsan,” could be significantly more advanced than previously believed.

The new system was developed by Yuzhnoye Design Bureau in partnership with Pavlograd Chemical Plant and Kharkiv Morozov Machine-Building Design Bureau. The new missile reportedly has a range of 350 km, but technically, a missile is able to fly up to 500 km.

For context, as of June 2023, one of the developers of this complex stated that the actual readiness level for the “Sapsan” ballistic missile system project could be assessed at only 65-70%. At that time, it was estimated that completing the project would require at least half a billion dollars, without specifying the timeline.

However, these objective factors did not prevent the Russian Ministry of Defense from claiming to “intercept” Ukrainian “Sapsan” ballistic missiles.

Russian forces began “intercepting” Ukrainian ballistic missiles “Grim-2” as early as March this year, with seven such claims recorded so far by Russian media. In October, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed to “shoot down” two ballistic “Grim-2” missiles daily.

It is also worth noting another statement by Brigadier General Baranov, highlighted by Defense Express. He stated that Ukrainian Armed Forces have already launched a missile that can reach over 700 kilometers, and it is not a modified Soviet-era drone but a new missile system.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

US Navy amphibious assault ship spotted near Israel

Dylan Malyasov -
The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) has taken position in the Red Sea, according to analyst Duan Dang. Satellite imagery from the European...

Russia unveils upgraded T-90M tank with enhanced features

Army

South Korea plans to reduce KF-21 fighter jet production

Aviation

Israel expands production of combat vehicles

Army

Russian Verba missile found to contain Swiss-made components

Army

© 2023 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.