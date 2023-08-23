Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Ukrainian kamikaze drone strikes gigantic Russian mortar

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Ukrainian troops reportedly blew up a gigantic 240-millimeter mortar with First-Person View (FPV) kamikaze drone.

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker open-source investigations group reported that a Russian 2S4 Tyulpan 240mm self-propelled mortar was destroyed by an FPV loitering munition strike of the Ukrainian 92nd Assault Brigade in the area of Bakhmut, Donetsk region.

The 2S4 Tyulpan (Tulip) is a Cold War-era 240mm self-propelled mortar designed to destroy cities. It is the largest weapon of this general type in service anywhere in the world.

The Russian mortar, known popularly as “Super Gun,” can fire high-explosive, incendiary, guided, cluster, neutron and nuclear warheads, some of which are capable of hitting targets at a distance of about 20 km.

The primary ammunition for the weapon is the high-explosive 53-F-864 mortar projectile which has a total weight of 130 kg. The GMWZ-7 fuze could be set to have either a delayed action or detonate on contact.

The weapon uses a five-part propelling charge system, which varies the muzzle velocity from 158 to 362 m/s and ensure a range of up to 9,650 m. Originally the Tyulpan was also capable of firing ZBV4 shells with nuclear warheads.

