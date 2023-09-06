Ukrainian kamikaze drone blows up Russian BMD-4 fighting vehicle

Ukrainian a First-Person View (FPV) drone has blown up a Russian BMD-4 airborne infantry fighting vehicle after a furious chase.

The FPV drone is used as an improvised loitering munition known popularly as a kamikaze drone.

The BMD-4 airborne infantry fighting vehicle suffered a catastrophic explosion after an FPV drone strike of the Ukrainian 47th Brigade in the Zaporizhzhia region.

A team of OSINT analysts from the Ukraine Weapons Tracker said that, apparently, the BMD-4 was carrying additional ammunition and that is why it exploded after a Ukrainian drone hit.

#Ukraine: A Russian BMD-4M airborne IFV was destroyed by a FPV loitering munition strike of the Ukrainian 47th Brigade in #Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with the ammunition cookoff tearing the vehicle apart. pic.twitter.com/mEfA9rbrTp — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) September 6, 2023

About BMD-4M vehicles: It is a series of air-deployable and amphibious infantry fighting vehicles. The vehicle was designed to provide improved protection and support for the airborne troops.

The BMD-4M armored infantry fighting vehicle was developed by Volgograd Tractor Plant and the Tula KBP Instrument Design Bureau. It is the modernized variant of the BMD-4 with a new engine and running gear, among other features.