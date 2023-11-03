Ukrainian forces successfully repel Russian offensive near Vuhledar

In a recent update, President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that Ukrainian forces have thwarted an attempt by Russian troops to advance in the Vuhledar direction of the Donetsk region, inflicting heavy casualties on the invaders and destroying numerous military vehicles.

President Zelensky made the announcement following his daily security briefing, commending the bravery and resilience of the Ukrainian defenders.

Soldiers from the 72nd Separate Mechanized Brigade, named after the Black Zaporizhians, showcased their successful operation to neutralize Russian forces attempting to advance in the Vuhledar direction.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Ukrainian civil rights activist and volunteer Serhiy Sternenko shared photos of the burned-out Russian combat vehicles.

“The enemy’s equipment included several tanks with mine-clearing rollers, using the same tactics as they did in the early days of the Avdiivka offensive. However, yesterday, the enemy deployed smaller forces,” Sternenko reported via Telegram.

According to Sternenko, Ukrainian forces destroyed the Russian military equipment using artillery, anti-tank missile systems, and FPV drones.

In the morning report, the Ukrainian General Staff also informed that Russian forces had launched unsuccessful assaults on Avdiivka, Marinka, Kupiansk, south of Bakhmut, and near Staromykhailivka.