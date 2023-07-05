Ukrainian forces destroy Russian ammo storage in massive explosion

A Russian ammunition and explosives storage site in occupied Makiivka was destroyed in a massive explosion on Tuesday.

The Russian military placed a large ammo storage with artillery rockets in the courtyard of an unfinished residential building in Makiivka, a city in the Moskow-controlled part of Ukraine’s Donetsk region.

“As a result of precision firing by Defence Forces units, another formation of Russian terrorists in the temporarily occupied Makiivka ceased to exist,” the strategic communication office of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said.

The pro-Russian puppet leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin, said: “Late in the evening, the enemy launched fierce attacks on residential areas and a hospital complex.” Meanwhile, the released footage from the Ukrainian drone clearly shows that it was an ammunition depot in the area of an unfinished building.

Ukrainian forces have previously claimed they have made advances in the region, just ten miles from the Russian-controlled city of Makiivka.